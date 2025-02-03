Ronaldo’s private jet in Madeira

The Madeiran player turns 40 this Wednesday and is expected to be accompanied by his closest family.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet landed at Madeira International Airport at 5:23 p.m. on Monday. The Bombardier Global Express 6500, recently acquired by the Madeiran star and personalized with his CR7 ‘brand’, is currently on the runway.

According to live footage captured by the Madeira Woman Spotter platform, it was possible to observe some movements such as the departure of the crew with their luggage. Apparently, they will be waiting for the arrival of the entourage of guests for the celebration of Ronaldo’s 40th birthday, including the player’s closest family members.

Al-Nassr is playing this Monday in the Asian Champions League and the Madeiran is on the pitch to help his team seek another victory in the competition.

From Diário Notícias

