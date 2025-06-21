Praia Formosa Promenade reopens with automatic meters

The installation of a monitoring system with automatic meters is one of the new features of the project to rehabilitate the seafront promenade between Praia Formosa and Socorridos, in the western part of Funchal, resulting from an investment of over one million euros.

The promenade that connects Praia Formosa to Socorridos, with more than 2 kilometers of pedestrian walkway, has now reopened, after the completion of the first phase of the rehabilitation project that began in September 2024, a delay that was due to “adverse conditions in the winter months”.

The President of the Board of Directors of Sociedade Metropolitana de Desenvolvimento, Élia Ribeiro, highlighted the importance of maintaining the space in the best possible safety conditions, taking into account the high number of users who frequent the promenade daily.

A specialist company carried out work on the decks and pillars that were most severely damaged, in order to ensure the safety of the structure and to slow down the progression of the walkway’s degradation.

This intervention, which took place “in a highly relevant public area” and “which is now once again available for the population to enjoy”, represented an investment of over one million euros.

The promenade that connects the municipalities of Funchal and Câmara de Lobos is a popular infrastructure for Madeirans and visitors to the region for exercising and walking along the coast.

“With this intervention, the Metropolitan Development Society reaffirms its commitment to innovation and sustainable management of its spaces, promoting a more organized, safe and attractive place for everyone”, highlights the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure in a press release.