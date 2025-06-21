TAP aborts landing.Tobi Hughes·21st June 2025Madeira News A TAP Flight from Lisbon aborted a landing a few moments ago, not sure of the reason as there is no wind, maybe a freak gust of wind, though it is very calm weather, or came in a bit to high ? Elsa Fernandes sent me this video. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related