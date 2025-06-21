Summer is here

Summer 2025 began this morning, with the summer solstice occurring at 2:42 am, marking what is traditionally the longest day in the northern hemisphere.

On the first day of summer the sun rises at 6:10 a.m. and sets at 9:06 p.m., making the day 14:55:47 long. On Sunday the day is apparently the same length but will be two seconds shorter, and by the end of the month the day will be five minutes shorter.

It will be like this until the Autumn equinox, on September 22nd at 7:19 pm, when the days will be as long as the nights, with night beginning to prevail from then on and until the Winter solstice, which arrives at 3:02 pm on December 21st and marks the longest night.

From Diário Notícias

