Main access to Praia Formosa remains closed and generates criticism

Almost three weeks after the start of the bathing season, the main access to the supervised area at Praia Formosa – in the far west – remains closed, without the necessary maintenance or rehabilitation of the structure having been carried out, some bathers report.

This situation has led to some criticism from bathers, who warn of the safety risks and the negative impact on the number of people on the beach.

Residents and beachgoers are calling for urgent intervention, stressing that the high season has already begun and that the current state of access compromises not only safety, but also the image of the beach destination.

Thanks to Helen May who sent me this video of rock clearing earlier this week, so hopefully opening of the walkway ect, should be soon.

