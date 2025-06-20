Livre believes that “there can be no impunity” in the case of Eduardo Jesus

Livre expressed today, in a statement, its “deep concern about the trivialization and the attempt to whitewash the offensive statements” made by Eduardo Jesus.

“These words, spoken in an institutional and democratic space, constitute an unacceptable violation of the respect due between elected representatives and undermine the dignity of Parliament, especially when directed at women, with a discriminatory and misogynistic tone”, considers Livre, stressing that “there can be no impunity”.

According to the party, institutional immunity or political silence “cannot serve as a shield against offensive, sexist and anti-democratic behavior”, in addition to the fact that the president of the Regional Government of Madeira, the only one with the power to dismiss the regional secretary in question, “also has a history of attitudes and public statements that systematically disrespect the opposition, activists and any citizen who dares to criticize”.

The party led by Marta Sofia stresses that the example set by institutions and their representatives has direct consequences outside the corridors of power. “By tolerating or protecting this type of behaviour, we are legitimising hate speech, normalising insults as a political tool and, even more seriously, reinforcing misogynistic discourse against women in civil society. This culture of verbal violence and devaluation of others opens the way for increasingly aggressive forms of exclusion and silencing,” it criticises.

Finally, the party calls on the media to remain focused on the seriousness of the situation. “What is at stake is more than an insult: it is respect for institutions, democratic values ​​and the fundamental rights of representation, equality and participation,” it concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

