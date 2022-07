A fire in an area of ​​bush and forest, dominated by eucalyptus trees, is burning in Sítio do Rochão, in Arco da Calheta.

There are 6 vehicles and the Civil Protection helicopter on site, which went there at around 8:00 am, and the fire is being fought by 23 crew, most of them from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Department.

The alert was given at 1:00 am.

From Diário Notícias

