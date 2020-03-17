Horários do Funchal, which this morning announced that it would only transport people who presented a citizen’s card or residence permit, backed down on the decision and decided to “continue to transport all those who are in Madeiran territory, ensuring that everyone has access to essential services. “

Read the statement in full:

“Bearing in mind that the Horários do Funchal Group, is making every effort to ensure the safety of employees and users, namely with the disinfection of all buses, which guarantees its effectiveness for a week as well as the already limitation of capacity to 50% has been implemented, there is no need for now. to adopt extraordinary measures, so we will continue to transport all those who are in Madeiran territory, ensuring that everyone has access to essential services.

Thus, the information contained in the previous communiqué was in effect only between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm today.

There is an appeal to reduce the purchase of the ticket on board, in order to minimize interaction with the driver.

Remember the need to stay at your residence, and only use Public Transport for strictly necessary and urgent situations. “

