It should be noted that all tourist activities on the island are closed.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM (IFCN, IP-RAM) informed, within the scope of the contingency measures related to COVID-19, released by the Regional Government of Madeira, that all recommended walking routes in the Autonomous Region of Madeira Madeira are closed, as well as the infrastructure to support them. There are a total of 32 PR’s: 30 in Madeira and 2 in Porto Santo.

“It is also recalled that the Madeira Botanical Garden, Quinta Jardins do Imperador and Casa das Queimadas have been closed since the beginning of the week”, adds the same note.

The IFCN also warns of scrupulous compliance with the guidelines of the Health and Civil Protection Authorities.

From JM