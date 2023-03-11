Everything ready for the recordings of ‘Star Wars’ in Caniçal

Just before this story parts of Porto Moniz are closed off today and maybe longer for filming by the Cachelot restaurant.

Filming starts today in several locations.

The logistics associated with the recording of the new production of ‘Star Wars’ – apparently for the television series ‘The Acolyte’, to be later projected on the Disney+ streaming platform in 2024 – is already at the eastern end of the island of Madeira, which throughout this weekend closes completely for filming (between 4 pm this Saturday and 8 am Tuesday).

The materials needed for the shooting, which have been arriving at the Port of Caniçal since the beginning of this week, are already ‘parked’ at various points, being accompanied by the appropriate security team, as illustrated by the photographs captured by the lens of photographer Hélder Saints.

Therefore, in the next few days anyone who wants to cross the kilometer of road that separates Quinta do Lorde and the roundabout at Baía D’Abra, in Caniçal, will not be able to do so.

According to PÚBLICO, the filming of ‘The Acolyte’ began in October last year in London, having previously visited Wales. Now it passes through Madeira.

And around here, logistics is beginning to spread evenly across the North Coast – São Vicente and Ribeira da Janela are examples of this.

Also according to the newspaper PÚBLICO, the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA) advanced that a ‘record of request for assistance’ has been filed for a project “whose production will start on Madeira Island”, referring to the procedure prior to the formal application for the incentives provided by the Tourism and Cinema Support Fund to foreign projects filming in Portugal.

From Diário Notícias

