Decomposing corpse found inside a well in Funchal

A human corpse was found a few moments ago in a well in Funchal, more specifically in the Levada dos Ilhéus area, next to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

According to a source from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, the alert was given at 12:45 pm and when the operators arrived at the scene, they found the “corpse of a man who was in a state of putrefaction”, that is, already in the process of decomposition.

The same source also added that the well was “half full of water”, not knowing, however, more details about the situation and the identity of the victim in question.

There are several elements of the PSP and a diving team from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, which should also be joined by inspectors from the Judiciary Police.

From Diário Notícias

This sounds like it could be the man that went missing from the hospital a few weeks ago.

