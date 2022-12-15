HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, FUNCHAL – CHRISTMAS 2022 SERVICES AND EVENTS

Please note the following additional information regarding the 2 concerts:

The AACMM concert on 17th December is Ticketed at a cost of €15 per ticket and with tickets available “on the door” from 1 hour before the concert.

Also, the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra concert on 21st December is Ticketed at a cost of €20 per ticket and with tickets available “on the door” from

2 hours before the concert.