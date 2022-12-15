HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, FUNCHAL – CHRISTMAS 2022 SERVICES AND EVENTS

“Please find attached a poster giving details of all of the Services and Events that are planned at Holy Trinity Church, Funchal for the Advent and Christmas season and we look forward to seeing as many of you at as many of these Services as possible.
Please note the following additional information regarding the 2 concerts:
The AACMM concert on 17th December is Ticketed at a cost of €15 per ticket and with tickets available “on the door” from 1 hour before the concert.
Also, the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra concert on 21st December is Ticketed at a cost of €20 per ticket and with tickets available “on the door” from
2 hours before the concert.
All of us at Holy Trinity send you all the blessings of the Season and hope for a peaceful Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year in 2023.”