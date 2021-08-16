  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks to Simon Jackson for letting me know that the BA flight from Heathrow has diverted to Lisbon.

Not sure of the reason for this, maybe an emergency on board, as all flights have been landing today despite the strong winds.
%d bloggers like this: