BA Heathrow diverted to Lisbon
Tobi Hughes
16th August 2021
Madeira News
Thanks to Simon Jackson for letting me know that the BA flight from Heathrow has diverted to Lisbon. Not sure of the reason for this, maybe an emergency on board, as all flights have been landing today despite the strong winds.