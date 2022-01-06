Fire in Prazeres along the Via Expresso

At the moment, a fire is active in the woods, at Lombo do Coelho, in the parish of Prazeres, next to Via Expresso.

There are already some means of the Calheta’s Volunteer Firefighters at the site, namely three vehicles and seven men.

Jacinto Serrão, commander of that fire brigade, reported that the fire started recently and is raging in an area of ​​difficult access, which makes it difficult for the Firefighters to act.

For now, there is no housing or other material assets in danger, so ‘Voluntários da Calheta’ will continue to monitor the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...