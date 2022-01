Today there are 1210 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM.

This Wednesday’s record goes to the number of recovered: 1,544 cases.

Madeira currently accounts for 6,958 active cases.

Four fewer patients are hospitalized than yesterday, as 59 people are hospitalized in Polyvalent Units and two in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

