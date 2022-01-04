MADEIRA RECORDS A NEW RECORD OF 1,476 CASES IN 24 HOURS

Today there are 1,476 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 45 imported cases and 1,431 of local transmission.

There are a further 492 recovered, with the Region accounting for 7,292 active cases, of which 379 are imported and 6,913 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 65 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (63 in Polyvalent Units and two in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19) and 71 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

