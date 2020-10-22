The Autonomous Region of Madeira now has two new innovative equipment to safely transport patients with infectious disease, namely Covid-19.

The acquisition was triggered by the Regional Government through the Regional Civil Protection Service, and its main objective was to provide the region with highly differentiated equipment in terms of transporting patients with infectious disease.

The presentation of this new equipment, capsule BIO-BAG EBV – 30 / 40IN-CH, was held today, October 21, and was attended by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

The minister stressed the importance of this innovative acquisition resulting from the investment policy carried out by the Regional Government in the area of ​​civil protection, accounted for in an amount exceeding 22 million euros, in the last five years.

The BIO-BAG EBV – 30 / 40IN-CH Capsule is a mobile device that allows the safe transport of infected or suspected infected patients, in two ways, positive or negative pressure. On the one hand it allows the transport of contaminated patients to a place where it is possible to treat them safely, and on the other hand it allows the transport of immune-compromised patients, in order to protect them from the outside environment.

The equipment has 3 pairs of integrated gloves, connected to the chamber through special rings. The gloves are highly flexible, allowing contact with the patient effectively, but safely.

From Jornal Madeira