Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The docking of the first cruise ship in Funchal, after the start of the pandemic, is scheduled for Saturday and passengers who want to disembark will have to present a negative test to Covid-19 or perform it on arrival, said the regional government today.

“The strategy will be similar to that of the airport,” said the Regional Secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, on the sidelines of the presentation of two capsules for transporting people with an infectious disease at the Regional Civil Protection Service in Funchal.

And he reinforced: “In addition, in the case of the cruise, all passengers will have to have a negative test on departure to be able to embark. Then, depending on the duration of the cruise to reach the region, we will see if there is a need to do a test on arrival.”

The Regional Government, of the PSD / CDS-PP coalition, determined that all passengers disembarked at Madeira’s ports and airports present a negative PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before the start of the trip, or else they must perform it on arrival.

The measure has been in effect since July 1, and the executive has already invested 10 million euros in testing.

“Whoever wants to land in Funchal will be tested,” said the secretary, stressing that the measure applies even if the ship – the ‘SeaDream I’, with about 100 passengers – remains in the port for a period shorter than necessary to obtain the result of the test, which is 12 hours.

According to the Health Administration Institute (IASAÚDE), the Madeira archipelago currently records 103 active cases of covid-19, of which 95 were identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport, and eight are for local transmission.

From RTP Madeira

I cant see the point of carrying out tests on people if they won’t get the results back in time, if they don’t already carry a test then I’m sure they cant be allowed off the boat. I think the cruise ships should have these new rapid tests, and they should be responsible for each passenger. Madeira has already spent 10 million in testing and over 2 million putting those positive in hotels…..

Previous ArticleCovid-19 Update 21st October
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

5 Responses

  1. Colin Reply

    Thank the Lord!
    When I read the cruise ships were coming back I was very worried for the good people of the island who have worked so hard to keep safe.

    We are flying in on 2/11 for a month and looking forward to being with you.

  2. Antonio Lamas Reply

    The point is; if people do not have the test on time to disembark means they will not make the test at arrival and will not disembark. Only the ones who have the negative test done elsewhere will be able to do so.

    From the legal point of view you have to give people options just like they are doing at the airport, you cannot just say they cannot disembark because they do not have a negative test. You either disembark with the negative test or you get tested upon arrival.

  3. Peter Groen Reply

    This will probably mean that those who are not in possession of a negative covid test will not be able to disembark. Let us hope that the new breath test developed in the Netherlands will soon be widely available. It would instantly indicate 75% of the negative persons with as good as 100% accuracy, the remaining 25% would have to be tested traditionally. In the Netherlands to device will be available end of next month, thus freeing up an enormous capacity in the normal test capacity. It would be fantastic for the airport as well.

  4. G Reply

    Someone needs to do a study to see how much each passenger spends while on the island. If each test costs €100 each and each passenger spends less or not much more, what’s the point?

    I think the statement “depending on the duration of the cruise to reach the region, we will see if there is a need to do a test on arrival.” is worrying. They need a clear procedure of ‘test everyone entering’. The minute you start making exceptions, it the thin edge of the wedge. 😕

  5. Arlehne C Stewart Reply

    I was also very concerned for your lovely people when I heard that a cruise ship was coming. Glad to hear that this was happening. Stay safe and can’t wait till March.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: