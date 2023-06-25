Strong wind and hot weather in Madeira for this Sunday

The Madeira Archipelago is hot, very hot. And only the clouds can help alleviate these days. Today will be no different, even if many would prefer sun, lots of sun. But let’s go by parts.

The forecast for this Sunday, June 25, 2023, points to periods of very cloudy skies, with moderate to strong wind (30 to 45 km/hour) from the north-northeast, with gusts of up to 65 km/h at the east and west ends on the island of Madeira, and up to 75 km/h in the highlands, says the IPMA.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, there will be a “small rise in temperature”. However, we are under a yellow warning for today and an orange warning for tomorrow, precisely because of the persistence of hot weather. Adding to the already mentioned strong wind, be very careful.

In Funchal, the day will be hot and with little wind, although with a generally cloudy sky, the coolness will be little, as it will blow weakly (less than 15 km/hour).

Now, this is where another IPMA forecast comes in, that of ultraviolet rays. It will be “very high” and, therefore, requires “be careful!” These measures are important because Madeira is at level 10 and Porto Santo at 9.

Tomorrow will be much worse, with UV rays reaching level 11 in Madeira, which is considered “extreme”, considered at the level of “danger!”, so you should avoid exposure to the sun as much as possible. Take the opportunity to rest at home”, normally recommends the IPMA. This is the second level on the highest scale, the other is ’11+’.

Therefore, if you are thinking of going to sea, it would be important to take these recommendations into account. Thus, in the sea on the North coast, waves in the Northeast will be around 1.5 to 2 meters, and on the South coast, waves will be less than 1 meter, with sea water temperatures reaching 22 to 23ºC. Pleasant.

Like this: Like Loading...