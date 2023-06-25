Seven flights canceled at Madeira Airport since last night – nothing landed today

Due to the strong wind that is felt in the east of the island, since the end of the day yesterday, several flights to Madeira have been cancelled.

According to the ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal website, the following flights (and subsequent departures) were canceled: the TAP flight from Lisbon, scheduled to arrive at 00:30; the Azores Airlines flight, at 00:55, coming from Ponta Delgada and the TAP, at 07:50, originating in Porto. Added to these is the Ryanair flight, at 11:25 pm on Saturday, from Machester, which was canceled at the outset.

At the monent looking at the airport arrivals, nothing has landed this morning, with a Transavia flight waiting at the moment.

It’s normal with the hot air from Africa (Leste) that the wind cones as well, although the wind is not so strong the gusts are, and today it will get worse as the day goes on. This could also be a problem during the week, a little later in the week, so will keep an eye on this.

Some easyjet flights from mainland have already cancelled their flights for this afternoon.

