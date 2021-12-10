Christmas Crackers for Charity

Hi all, Gill Kelly has sent me this message, if anyone is interested can they email Gill at – notagain1.gk@gmail.com

The M3A craft group made 80 Christmas crackers with hand painted keys rings as the little surprise, they have the silly joke, and hat with banger/popper too. We have been selling them in aid of the dog and cat charity, Ajuda a alimentar a caes, at 2 for 5€, or 4 for 8€, we still have 30 left,.

Also I have hand painted wine bottles and glasses as a Christmas table idea and have 2 left to sell for them, these are 25€ again for the charity.

I have raised 160€ so far and would love to get over 200€ for them, they do such great work.

