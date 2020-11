Today there are 8 new positive cases to report in Madeira. These are 5 imported cases (4 from Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 1 from France) and 3 cases of local transmission, all linked to positive cases.

Today there are also two recovered patients, now totaling 172 active cases of infection.

There are 52 suspected cases, 29 of which are related to positive cases and 23 were detected at the airport.