3 days in Madeira.

This year Jack’s parents decided to quit their jobs, sell their house, almost all of their belongings and buy a dilapidated property on a tiny Portugese island. Its name is, Madeira…

So Nay and I had a couple of weeks’ holiday before she started her final year at uni and the timings worked perfectly to visit Madiera, explore some of the island and see my parents’ house renovations in progress.

It is a truly beautiful island and in this video, we share with you some of our favourite moments as we travelled around. If you get the chance we definitely recommend visiting Madeira and checking out some of the places we show you in this video.

Like this: Like Loading...