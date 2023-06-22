Albuquerque will ask Minister Galamba to change the wind limits at the airport

I have to say this presidente talks out of his @#*# and has no respect for anyone living and visiting Madeira, he does nothing to help the locals on the island, and just interested in the rich visiting and investing. Let’s pray he goes soon.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, took office this morning in Câmara de Lobos, who intends to take advantage of the presence of Minister João Galamba next Saturday in Porto Santo to “talk” about two subjects that concern our archipelago: the Ellalink submarine cable in a new investment that will be made, and the change in the wind limits for operation at Madeira Airport.

The 80 percent of flights that did not land in Madeira with these [current] limits could land safely. It is a technical job, which has to be done with great seriousness”.

