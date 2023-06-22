Canyoning practitioner dies after falling in São Vicente

The woman, of Spanish nationality, aged between 40 and 50 years old, who suffered a fall of about 50 meters this morning, while practicing canyoning, in the Água de Alto Waterfall, in São Vicente ended up dying on the spot.

The São Vicente Volunteer Firefighters, who received the alert this morning, traveled to the site with an ambulance and a support team, made up of six elements. Resuscitation maneuvers were performed, but without success.

The Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) and the Public Security Police were also on site. The health delegate declared the death.

From Diário Notícias

