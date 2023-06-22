Man dies after diving into sea in Funchal

The man, whose age could not be determined, would have dived in a non-bathing area, next to the mouth of the Ribeira, got into difficulties in the water, eventually disappearing. The people who were at the scene activated the means of assistance at 17:00.

In the searches, coordinated by the National Maritime Authority, through the Local Command of the Maritime Police and the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, several operatives from the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, from SANAS, from the Operational Command of Madeira and of the Maritime Police.

The missing victim was found by divers from the Madeira Volunteer Fire Department already dead, at 8 pm. The body was transported by elements of the Maritime Police to the Funchal Marina, where the Health Delegate, who declared the death, and inspectors from the Criminal Investigation Department of Funchal, of the Judiciary Police, were already present.

From Diário Notícias