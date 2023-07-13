FESTIVAL OF FRANCESINHAS ANIMATES JARDIM DE SANTA LUZIA ON THE 14TH AND 22ND OF JULY

On the 14th and 22nd of July, Jardim e Santa Luzia will be the stage for the Festival de Francesinhas, a festival that promises to serve “the best Porto has to offer”, as well as plenty of music, street entertainment, folklore and handicrafts.

After passing through Coimbra, Seixal and Santa Maria da Feira, with the restaurants Alicantina, Taberna Portuense, Santa Francesinha and Cufra, it’s time for Madeira to taste this sandwich from Porto.

It should be noted that this festival will then depart for the Azores, Setúbal and Oeiras.

The enclosure will be open from Monday to Friday, between noon and 3 pm and from 7 pm to 10:30 pm.

This event is part of the Imaculado Summer Festival – Imaculado em Festa.

From Jornal Madeira

