‘Wild camping’ in the mountains of Madeira causes outrage again

Despite the existing camping and caravan parks in the Region, the growing number of tourists camping without rules or supervision in the mountains of Madeira continues to grow.

This Thursday morning, at Ribeiro Frio, new situations of this ‘wild camping’ were captured, which increasingly occupies emblematic sites and protected areas of the Madeiran forest.

In the images shared to DIÁRIO by Ana Faria, it is possible to verify that the campers left their clothes to dry on the panels with the indications and forcing the other tourists who visited the space “to take their clothes away in order to be able to read the information” on the plates. indicative and informative.

“They even had ropes passed between the laurel trees with clothes drying, and there were two kids who were even brushing their teeth. The rest is what you see in the pictures…”, underlined the reader.

