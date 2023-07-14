Everything ready for the 10th edition of the Summer Opening

Another year of the Summer Opening Festival kicks off today, in a special edition that celebrates the 10th anniversary of this event, which is a true tribute to the summer, and which always touches thousands of people, especially the younger ones.

For these four days of concerts, spread over two weekends, thousands of people are expected at Parque de Santa Catarina, the ‘concert hall’ which provides a perfect setting, with Funchal and the Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop.

In this 2023 edition, which celebrates a decade of existence of this event that is already a highlight of the Region, urban music prevails and horizons are broadened with other vibes, genres and sounds, with the presence of several international, Portuguese-speaking and local artists.

On the main stage, the ‘Moche Stage’, the Madeiran public will be able to hear great names from the music scene, such as Bárbara Bandeira, Ivandro, António Zambujo, Dino D’Santiago, Os Quatro e Meia, Richie Campbell, Dillaz, among others. many others, with emphasis also on the Brazilian band Jovem Dionísio.

In the ‘Azafáma Electrónica’ tent, which expands the spectrum of urban music and enhances one of the most emblematic areas of Parque de Santa Catarina, next to the enclosure’s lagoon, 16 DJs and producers will also join, which promises to electrify its audience.

DIÁRIO gives prizes at the Summer Opening

The ‘Summer Opening 2023’, which this year has an incredible poster and, as such, DIÁRIO could not fail to follow one of the biggest festivals in the Region and invite ‘festival-goers’ to capture the most creative photographs. The one that gathers the most ‘likes’ will be awarded, and participants must publish, without conditioning the public, on their social network Instagram, with the hashtag #dnoticiaspt. The prize will be announced later, when the final count of ‘likes’ is counted, until the 27th of July.