POPULAR REGIONAL EVENTS RETURN IN MARCH

After the meeting today at Quinta Vigia, of an extraordinary government council to assess the epidemiological situation, the Madeiran executive should announce that popular regional events will once again be part of the calendar, starting in March.

In that month, there is, for example, the Festa da Anona (March 19 and 20) and, at the beginning of April, the Lemon Festival, as can be seen on the institutional website visitmadeira.pt, which also mentions Carnival and the Feast of the Compadres, which have already been cancelled.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...