Madeira registers 600 new cases of covid-19

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira today registers 600 new cases of covid-19. There are 11 imported cases and 589 cases of local transmission.

Thus, the Region now has 63,952 confirmed cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the moment, there are 7,485 active cases, of which 81 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 75 in Multipurpose Units and six in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

The Region has, to date, a total of 162 deaths associated with covid-19.

Like this: Like Loading...