ALBUQUERQUE HAS JUST VOTED AND SAYS VOTER TURNOUT HAS BEEN POSITIVE

The president of the Regional Government and leader of the PSD/Madeira has just voted at the Escola Básica da Ajuda.

To journalists, Miguel Albuquerque said that, despite a high abstention rate, the participation of Madeirans at the polling stations has been positive, recognizing that the pandemic and the prophylactic isolation that is being carried out by many Madeirans alienate voters.

In any case, he considered that, for the time being, the affluence has been more or less similar to the last Legislative ones.

With less than two hours to go before the polls close, Albuquerque launched an appeal for more Madeirans to fulfill their constitutional right to vote.

About 46% had turned out to vote by 4pm.

After voting, the PSD leader goes home to read a book, and then, at 8:00 pm, goes to the hotel where the Social Democrats will meet to see the election results.

