Speaking to DIÁRIO, the vice-president of the Regional Government guaranteed that workers who “duly justified” have to stay at home with their children, due to the closure of educational establishments, “will not have their wages harmed”. The measure applies to both public administration and private sector employees.

Pedro Calado underlined what was said in tonight’s press conference: “Exceptional times require exceptional measures. The Government will do everything to guarantee the rights and well-being of the population ”.

It should be remembered that, from Monday and until the end of the Easter holidays, all schools will be closed.