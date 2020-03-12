“TAP seeks to serve its customers in the best way, protecting them from the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Company thus announces new measures to increase flexibility to change travel dates and destinations “, the statement sent to the newsrooms reads.

Here are the measures adopted by TAP:

– Travel booked before March 8 and for flights departing before May 31, customers can now change their trip and up to their destination, for a new flight to be made up to the extended deadline of December 31, without payment of any change rate.

– For trips whose reservations are made between 8 and 31 March, the rules that were already in force under the “Book with Confidence” campaign (see https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/ book-with-confidence )

Customers can automatically manage their reservation without waiting at flytap.com

Due to the large volume of orders motivated by all the operational adjustments that TAP is being forced to make, the Customer service at the call center and on Facebook has longer response times than normal. TAP apologizes for this inconvenience resulting from extraordinary conditions.

For greater convenience and speed, TAP offers all customers the “manage my booking” tool, through which customers can manage their reservation on the website. Available at https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/gerir-reserva-voo

TAP asks all customers to update their contacts

On the other hand, and because there are currently many doubts from all passengers about the status of their flights, whether they have been canceled or whether the operation continues, Customers can consult the status of their specific flight on the website at https: // www .flytap.com / en-pt / tool-flight-information

It is also essential for TAP to be able to better serve its Clients and to be able to contact them in order to provide all updates regarding their travels, that they update their contacts on the reservation, namely contact with their own mobile phone, personal email and phone number. passport. This data update is very easy and can be done after logging into your profile at flytap.com

Flights to the United States of America

The US Government has announced that foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen area in the last 14 days prior to going to the United States will not be allowed to enter. This measure does not apply to US citizens and residents, among other exceptions. TAP will keep its Customers informed about their flights.

The Company continues to follow the evolution of the Coronavirus outbreak dynamically and to take the necessary steps to minimize the strong impact of the current situation very quickly.