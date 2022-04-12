PRAIA DO SEIXAL: DISTINCTION PROJECTS NORTH COAST AND IS DEMONSTRATIVE OF THE WORK DONE, REACTS EMANUEL CÂMARA

I can see a lot of traffic chaos in this area, and I guess nothing has been planned for this.

Praia do Seixal, in the municipality of Porto Moniz, is the third best in Europe according to the “European Best Destinations” website, as announced earlier this morning.

For the rest, remember, Madeira saw two of its beaches consecrated, with Porto Santo being considered the best in Europe by voters.

Speaking to JM, Emanuel Câmara, mayor of Porto Moniz, was proud of this distinction which, as he listed, contributes to projecting the North Coast, reminding the mayor that the Porto Moniz Natural Swimming Pools have also been recognized for their world scale.

Firstly, the mayor highlighted the natural beauty from which the Municipality naturally benefits. “Thanks to mother nature for giving us that pearl.” Which, he highlighted, is maintained thanks to the work done by the Frente Mar of the municipality that he leads and which also deserves a word of thanks.

At the same time, the mayor also noted the role of tourists, stressing that this is a distinction “made by all tourists” who visited the Island.

An award that, he made it known, is materialized in strength and satisfaction to continue working on behalf of the municipality of Porto Moniz.

