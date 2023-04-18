São Lourenço Palace celebrates 80 years with free admission this Tuesday

The São Lourenço Palace, which this year celebrates the 80th anniversary of its classification as a National Monument, joins the celebration of the International Day of Monuments and Sites, whose theme in 2023 is ‘Heritage and change’, integrated in the national program of this event, promoted by the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage and by ICOMOS Portugal.

Thus, this Tuesday there will be autonomous visits to the Palace and gardens at 10 am, 11 am and 3 pm, without the need to book in advance. As usual, admission is free, with information about the route available on the App ‘Palácio de São Lourenço, in Portuguese, English, French and German.

At 3:30 pm , there will be a thematic guided tour “Palace of São Lourenço, a National Monument in times of change”, preceded by a prior presentation.

The theme ‘Heritage and change’ follows the concern expressed by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites, a worldwide non-governmental organization associated with UNESCO) and expressed in the declaration of Climate Emergency in 2020, highlighting the potential of heritage as a “element of resilience and stability in a world in constant transformation”. This will be the guiding principle of a journey that revisits the memory of this building, whose origin dates back to the end of the 19th century. XV, target of successive interventions until the century. 20th century and that strongly feels the impact of the changes we witnessed in the 20th century. XXI.

Admission is free, requiring prior registration by tel. 291202530 or email gabrr.palacio@gmail.com

From Diário Notícias