Wind affecting flights at Airport

Bit surprised by this as nothing forecast, and very calm here in Caniço de Baixo.

In Madeira’s airspace, ‘circling around’, waiting for an opening to land on the Santa Cruz runway, there are three aircraft. The strong wind that is felt in that area is limiting the operability of the airport.

Among the three planes that failed to land is one from SATA, coming from the United States of America, New York. It already diverts, towards Ponta Delgada.

As for the other two planes, one originates in Lisbon and the other in Porto.

