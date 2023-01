And so the rain has just arrived at Cristo Rei. With video below.

The forecasts for the beginning of this year, 2023, dictate rain and the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere extended the yellow warning it had in force for precipitation to the morning of this 1st of January.

The alert for precipitation, which predicts periods of sometimes heavy rain, is now in effect until noon on this first day of the year, on the south coast of Madeira and mountainous regions.

Like this: Like Loading...