First baby of the year born at 2:05 am

The first baby of the year 2023 in Madeira was born at 2:05 am, on the 1st of January, in the maternity ward of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca. The boy weighs 3.220 kg and is, like his mother, in good health.

This will be the first family, this year, to benefit from the Baby Kit Card worth 500 euros. The birth support measure, implemented by the Regional Government in 2019, is intended for all children who are born in the Hospital’s maternity ward and can be used until the baby is one year old.

The card has a ceiling of 500 euros to be used in pharmacies to purchase goods considered essential for the health and well-being of the baby. The program is promoted by the Government, through the Institute of Health Administration, in partnership with the National Association of Pharmacies and the Dignitude Association.

From Diário Notícias

