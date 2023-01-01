Helicopter rental the firm that committed tax crimes again highlighted

Will there ever be an end to the amount of corruption on this island from this Government, who only make the Madeirans suffer….

Pedro Ramos can get rid of illegalities with a fine of 2,550 euros.

The fact that the Regional Government has rented a light helicopter to fight forest fires from a company that was prevented by law from providing service is highlighted in the national press, on this first day of 2023.

Público reports that the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection was fined by the Court of Auditors for renting this helicopter to Heliportugal, despite being advised not to do so.

The news was advanced first-hand by DIÁRIO, on December 13, realizing that Pedro Ramos could get rid of illegalities in the helicopter tender if he paid a fine of 2,550 euros.

The official, and the three members of the jury for the tender for the acquisition of helicopter services, held in May 2020, will be able to free themselves from responsibility for the illegalities committed in that procedure if they pay a fine of 2,550 euros. The conclusion is contained in the audit report for the determination of financial responsibilities indicted in the exercise of prior inspection, which was released on the afternoon of 13 December, by the Regional Section of Madeira of the Court of Auditors (TC).

From Diário Notícias

