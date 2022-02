The ship Lobo Marinho resumes, this Friday, the usual connections between the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo. The first trip, between the port of Funchal and the port of the golden island, takes place at 7 pm. The return takes place at 22:30.

On Saturday, the connection between Madeira and Porto Santo takes place at 8 am and the departure from the golden island takes place at 6 pm.

On Sunday, Funchal – Porto Santo at 8 am and return at 7 pm.

From Diário Notícias

