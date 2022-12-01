Funchal buzzing as people see the lights.Tobi Hughes·1st December 2022Madeira News A very busy first night for the Christmas lights in Funchal. A great show and atmosphere with many tourists and locals on a beautiful warm dry evening in Funchal. And still the lights are going up. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related