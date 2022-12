Images captured by Luís Fernandes’ drone, shortly after switching on the Christmas lighting in Funchal, show how the city dressed up for this season.

There are new elements, there are reused decorations that have changed locations and a set of beautiful effects with different shades.

The images captured by drone also show that visiting the center of Funchal on the day the lights go on is an increasingly new tradition among Madeirans, which many tourists also adhere to.

