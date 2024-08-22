Laurissilva in danger: Several fires generate apprehension in São Vicente

Although São Vicente is not included in the latest update on the situation of the fires that have been raging in Madeira for over a week, the fact is that the columns of smoke visible from the Rosário site, just below the exit of the Encumeada tunnel, indicate that the flames are progressing in the northern municipality, in the Laurissilva area.

From the location, at least three fires can be seen, which are leaving residents apprehensive as the perception is that the fire has been moving down the mountains throughout the day.

