MADEIRAN SINGER RUBEN AGUIAR ARRESTED FOR RUNNING OVER MAN IN ALCOCHETE

Madeiran singer Ruben Aguiar, 36, was arrested by the Setúbal Judiciary Police on suspicion of trying to kill a 55-year-old man by running over him at a gas station in Alcochete, reports Jornal de Notícias. The suspect will appear in court this Saturday for attempted murder.

The same publication adds that the episode took place last April at a service station in Alcochete. “The suspect, intentionally and using the car in which he was traveling, ran over the victim, driving the car over him”, says a statement from the Judiciary Police of Setúbal, quoted by JN.

According to the PJ, the victim suffered “fractures in various parts of the body, namely the lower limbs and the head, which determined the victim’s hospitalization for about a month”.

Ruben Aguiar, who according to the same note has a criminal record, will be present at the first interrogation for the application of coercive measures.

From Jornal Madeira

