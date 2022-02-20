Associação do Caminho Real marks its 5th anniversary with a walk in Curral das Freiras

The Associação do Caminho Real da Madeira organized yesterday, in Curral das Freiras, the commemorative walk of its fifth anniversary, held on the 17th of February, which was attended by around 30 enthusiasts of this aspect of cultural hiking.

The event started at 10 am, in Eira do Serrado, with the professor of the University of Madeira, Domingos Rodrigues, giving a lecture on the volcanic origins of the island and, in particular, the Curral das Freiras valley.

Despite the uninviting weather conditions for outdoor activities, the rain and the wind gave a truce and allowed the group to go down the basaltic path of the Caminho Real 27 to the center of the Curral, where the hikers got to know a little about the history of that population.

The end of the 5km route – which crossed two tributary valleys to Ribeira dos Socorridos, towards Fajã Escura – ended with a lunch commemorating the Association’s anniversary, with typical local delicacies.

The next activity of the Association is scheduled for next March.

