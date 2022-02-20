FEBRUARY 20, 2010 REMEMBERED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Today, 12 years have passed since the natural disaster that hit Madeira and mobilized the action of various organizations, relief resources and civil society itself. Several people and institutions, such as the regional delegation of the Portuguese Red Cross, are remembering the event, highlighting the effort of everyone on the ground.

Using archival images, several are paying tribute to all those who were involved in the relief, such as the Portuguese Red Cross itself.

“These images turn 12 years old today, and, on a rainy day that when it falls with a little more intensity, it brings to memory everything that happened on that tragic day. forgetting many times that theirs could be in the same situation”, wrote this delegation on its Facebook page, whose image we replicate.

47 people lost their lives that day, along with over 250 injured and 650 made homeless.

