FEBRUARY 20, 2010 REMEMBERED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Today, 12 years have passed since the natural disaster that hit Madeira and mobilized the action of various organizations, relief resources and civil society itself. Several people and institutions, such as the regional delegation of the Portuguese Red Cross, are remembering the event, highlighting the effort of everyone on the ground.

Using archival images, several are paying tribute to all those who were involved in the relief, such as the Portuguese Red Cross itself.

“These images turn 12 years old today, and, on a rainy day that when it falls with a little more intensity, it brings to memory everything that happened on that tragic day. forgetting many times that theirs could be in the same situation”, wrote this delegation on its Facebook page, whose image we replicate.

47 people lost their lives that day, along with over 250 injured and 650 made homeless.

 

 

  2. We remember 20 February very well. It was our 40th wedding anniversary & we were in the Easyjet aeroplane going round & round, up & down trying to land at exactly the very moment everything was happening. Very frightening, we tried to land at Porto Santo & again, saw the runway & waves out of the window before yet again, straight up into the sky (like in an elevator). Everyone was crying, praying & one lady tried to be calm – walking up & down telling all the passengers that her husband worked for plane engine manufacturers, he was listening & there was nothing wrong with the engines so we would be fine!! We lost communication with air traffic & the pilot told us he had plenty of fuel & was just flying somewhere out of the way – eventually landing at Tenerife for an overnight stay & everyone cheered & clapped the pilot when we landed – all the crew shook hands with every passenger. Next day there were only a handful of passengers on the plan trying to fly to Funchal again – some returned to Gatwick, others stayed in Tenerife. Lovely Madeira was turned upside down & along with lots of locals I became ill after drinking a coffee due to the water being contaminated. Cruise ships were turned away, the weather was awful & the horrendous task of clearing up took all of our 2 weeks holiday plus much much longer. Our thoughts go out to everyone who lost so much. I took 7 years before we flew again – back to Funchal of course & we always visit the memorial plaques by the cable car, Monte & Riveira Brava – Sadly planes were grounded 2 days before we were due to fly in 2020 & we are still worried about Covid but really hope to be resuming our annual 5 week holiday in the beautiful island of Madeira soon – maybe later this year?

