Five planes diverted and one canceled due to wind at Madeira Airport

Similar to what happened this Saturday afternoon, today Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport again experienced constraints due to the strong wind, as DIÁRIO reported.

The plane from Cologne Bonn, Germany, was one of those that ended up being diverted to Porto Santo Airport. Then the Lufthansa flight from Munich returned to its origin and the Ural Airlines plane from Moscow was diverted to the Canary Islands.

After several attempts to land, the Copenhagen Airtaxi flight from Denmark was also diverted to the ‘golden island’. The same happened with the plane that came from Hannover, Germany, which was diverted to Las Palmas and returned later but was again forced to land in Porto Santo due to bad weather conditions.

After this waiting time and having failed a first landing, the easyJet plane from London managed to land in Madeira at 1 pm.

The Corendon Airlines plane from Muenster was cancelled.

