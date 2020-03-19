Following what was determined at the national level, the Regional Government also orders the Loja do Cidadão to be closed in the Region.

The measure, like many others emanating from Quinta Vigia, has practical effects as of 00:00 this Friday, so, in practical terms, the space will no longer be open to the public in the early morning. With the closure of Loja do Cidadão, on Avenida Arriaga, naturally, all services that work there will also be closed to the public.

“The extraordinary measure is taken in the context of the current public health emergency situation caused by the epidemic of the disease COVID19 and in order to prevent all possible contingencies related to the management of the risk of infection and transmission of the virus, among all workers and the community in general “, explains a note sent to newsrooms.

The same communiqué explains that “the Regional Government makes it known, however, that the passport service is available, by prior appointment and the imperative and justified need for urgent passports. The collection of passports already issued will also be ensured, so those interested should previously contact the line created for Citizen Service, through the number 800299090. ”

From Jornal Madeira