Paulo Vasconcelos Freitas collected these images this Thursday after 3 pm, at a time when the country is in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus (covid-19) and the Regional Government asks everyone to stay at home.

It is a deserted scene describes the photojournalist Hélder Santos, from the ASPRESS agency, who this morning aimed the lens at several arteries and spaces that once did not ‘stop’.

This professional explains to DIÁRIO that, after the state of emergency decreed by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, there are many spaces closed in downtown Funchal, mostly cafes, and the movement “is extremely reduced”, with some tourists still strolling and enjoying the last moments on the island.

“The pharmacies are practically empty and at Loja do Cidadão there is very little movement. Note that the Madeirans no longer go out on the street, unlike tourists, who still stroll through Funchal. Also adding that” there are very few establishments open “.

Also according to Hélder Santos, there are cash transportation companies operating and the only gatherings that are noted are “the drivers of Horários do Funchal” who drive “practically empty buses”. FROM DN